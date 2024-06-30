Kava Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $471.42 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $471.42 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00045361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

