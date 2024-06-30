KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Williams Capital raised Centuri to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Centuri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRI opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Centuri has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centuri

In other news, CEO William Fehrman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Fehrman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250 over the last 90 days.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

