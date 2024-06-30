KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRGY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.56.

CRGY opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after buying an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,320,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

