Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Up 74.3% in June

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,208,600 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 1,840,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,417.2 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of AHODF opened at C$29.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.62. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of C$27.05 and a 52 week high of C$34.93.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
