Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Up 74.3% in June

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,208,600 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 1,840,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,417.2 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of AHODF opened at C$29.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.62. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of C$27.05 and a 52 week high of C$34.93.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.