Kujira Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $122.01 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $122.01 million and $356,340.09 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.13182874 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $229,996.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

