Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Hits $0.0248

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $3,341.53 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,623,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Laqira Protocol is blog.laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

