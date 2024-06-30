Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Leuthold Core ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 9.88% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 83,156 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:LCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 3,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835. The company has a market cap of $86.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. Leuthold Core ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $33.85.
The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.
