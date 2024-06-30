Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,049 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 5.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 401.0% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,426,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. 3,095,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,632. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.36.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

