Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Holdings Raised by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.81. 2,470,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,077. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.