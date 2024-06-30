Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 4% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $149.24 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000923 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

