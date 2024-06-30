Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,575.66. 155,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,579.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,499.72. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

