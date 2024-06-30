McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

MCD stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,958,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.