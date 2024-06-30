Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Short Interest Update

Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Medbright Ai Invts Stock Performance
Shares of MBAIF stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Medbright Ai Invts has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
Medbright Ai Invts Company Profile
