Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Short Interest Update

Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medbright Ai Invts Stock Performance

Shares of MBAIF stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Medbright Ai Invts has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Medbright Ai Invts Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

