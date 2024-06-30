Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,440. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.96 and a 52-week high of $216.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.