Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.05 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.05 million and $590,410.90 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

