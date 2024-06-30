MetisDAO Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $47.44 or 0.00076934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $269.77 million and $7.24 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,663.75 or 0.99997683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.24692572 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $6,585,220.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

