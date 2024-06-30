MetisDAO Price Down 6.7% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $46.26 or 0.00076010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $263.06 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.41808324 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $9,284,167.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

