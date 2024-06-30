Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 107,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 1.20. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TIGO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

