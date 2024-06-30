Monero (XMR) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $165.87 or 0.00272966 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $38.84 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,765.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00626341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00123923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00071216 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.