MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,848,000 after purchasing an additional 248,019 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after buying an additional 153,669 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,797,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 759,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,393. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

