MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.56. 504,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

