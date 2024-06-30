Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,421,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 230,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,718. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

