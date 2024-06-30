Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MYGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,933,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.