Nano Reaches Market Cap of $117.95 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001454 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $117.95 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,877.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00624980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00122986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00271629 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00071814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

