NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NH stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $231,090.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.
NantHealth Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.