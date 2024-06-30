National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $8.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.03. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$184.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$161.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$171.07. The company has a market cap of C$102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

