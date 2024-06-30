National Bankshares Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$52.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

PPL opened at C$50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.73. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.59.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 88.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

