National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $75.13 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $86.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $533.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.55.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

