National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $75.13 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $86.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $533.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.55.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
