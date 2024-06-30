Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,100.59 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010895 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

