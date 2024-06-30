NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $5.10 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.10 or 0.00008297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.58 billion and $152.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,126,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,300,209 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,033,116 with 1,093,128,977 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.88421782 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $122,873,364.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

