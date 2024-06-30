New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 4,200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after buying an additional 567,390 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,779,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,297,126 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.18. 5,172,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,324. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

