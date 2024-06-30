New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 212.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $1,001,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $408,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 116.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PG traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,253,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

