New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.