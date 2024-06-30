New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:NYMTM)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTM opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

