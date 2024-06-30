NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,895,700 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 2,251,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 631.9 days.

NEXON Stock Performance

NEXOF stock remained flat at $18.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684. NEXON has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

