Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.39) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NFG stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 940.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 903.12. The company has a market cap of £797.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,596.00 and a beta of 1.42. Next 15 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 542 ($6.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.35).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

In other news, insider Tim Dyson acquired 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £734,045.76 ($931,175.64). 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

