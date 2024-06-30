NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 133.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 141.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,496,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,759,000 after purchasing an additional 362,935 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE NEE traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. 23,935,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

