Nexum One Day Volume Hits $48,157.17 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $123.14 million and approximately $48,157.17 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

