Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.44. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 297,637 shares trading hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 10.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$226.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Northern Dynasty Minerals

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$90,280.00. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

