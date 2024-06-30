Notcoin (NOT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $243.05 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $243.05 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Notcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Notcoin

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,711 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,711.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.0136749 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $190,728,476.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

