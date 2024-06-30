Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 8,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1853 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

