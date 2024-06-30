NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $204.48

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.48 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.22). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.24), with a volume of 21,625 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.26 million, a PE ratio of 678.85 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

