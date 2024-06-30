NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $204.48

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.48 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.22). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.24), with a volume of 21,625 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWF
NWF Group Trading Down 0.8 %
NWF Group Company Profile
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NWF Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.