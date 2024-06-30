O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

OI stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 40.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 230,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

