Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCSGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Oculis has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. Equities analysts predict that Oculis will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

