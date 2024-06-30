Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $189.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.4 million.
ODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
