Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Short Interest Update

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ECO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.01%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

