Omni Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.96 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Omni Network has a total market cap of $150.78 million and $17.96 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for about $13.55 or 0.00022270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Omni Network Token Profile
Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.
Buying and Selling Omni Network
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.