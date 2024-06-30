Oppenheimer Increases Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target to $15.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SVRA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Savara has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter worth $9,683,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Savara by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth $4,347,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth $3,780,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

