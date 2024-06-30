Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0749

Orchid (OXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $73.35 million and $1.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07005084 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,046,035.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

