Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.90. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

